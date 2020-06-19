Roger Lee Rowe of Unionville, Ohio, formerly of Mentor, Euclid, and Cleveland passed away on June 17, 2020 under the care of Heartland Hospice.Roger was born on August 10, 1934 in Cleveland Ohio to Arthur E. and Julia A. Rowe. A graduate of Shaw High School, Roger proudly served in the US Army, stationed in Germany in the late 1950’s. Upon his return to civilian life, Roger embarked on a career in industrial heating, ultimately running his own business selling, installing, and servicing infrared heating systems for commercial customers across northeast Ohio.In 1963 he married Ruth Ann Childers, his bride of fifty-two years until her passing in 2015. Together they raised a family, making fond memories of summers spent swimming, boating and fishing on Lake Erie. Roger held a captain’s license and operated a fishing charter business during the summer months when the heating business was slow.A huge Buckeyes and Browns fan, Roger would loudly introduce the Browns in his living room before each game, “Ladies and Gentlemen, the biggest name in professional football: The Cleveland Browns!” harkening back to the Browns dynasties of his youth. He was every bit as sweet and kind as he was gruff. Memories of his legendary and colorful rants will always bring smiles to the faces of those who knew him well.Roger stayed busy in his retirement being a caregiver to his young granddaughters, whom he happily chauffeured to and from preschool, the beach, and the ice cream stand.He is survived by his daughters, Julie, Mary (Garry) Parrish, and Jeanne (Jerry) Brafford; son, Glenn; granddaughters, Crista, Halle, and Brooke Parrish, Nicole Massie, and Jodie Brafford; four great grandchildren; his brother Ken Rowe, brother in law Chuck Kraus, and beloved cousin Rosemary Boschi.He was predeceased by his wife Ruth, brother Allen and sister, Nancy Kraus.Roger’s family expresses gratitude to the Veteran’s Administration for all their help in his later years, and suggests donations be made to them in his memory.Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.