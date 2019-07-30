|
Roger P. Casseday, 94, of Newbury, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at University Hospitals in Cleveland after a tragic fall three days prior. He was born on March 28, 1925 in Terra Alta, West Virginia.Roger served three years in the World War II Combat Seabees and spent much of his duty in the Pacific Theater fighting in two invasions including the islands of Tinian and Saipan.After the war, Roger was offered a job in San Diego driving heavy construction equipment, but chose instead to return home to Terra Alta and attend West Virginia University. After graduating, Roger taught and coached in Terra Alta and Woodstock, Virginia before accepting an offer at Newbury High School in 1957, where he was a long time teacher and coach before retiring in 1982. He later was inducted into the Newbury’s first Athletic Hall of Fame class 2002.Besides his love of sports, Roger collected coins, stamps, and political buttons. He loved to travel to such places as the Hearst Castle at San Simeon in California, Thomas Jefferson’s home in Monticello, or Washington DC to the National Seabee Monument, not far from where his parents are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Roger also traveled extensively in Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.He was part of America’s greatest generation, married to his surviving wife Lou (Gibson) for 70 years; daughters, Connie (Peter) Badour and Terry Carver; sons, Daniel (Lyn), Randy (Nam Sook), and Patrick (Christine); grandchildren, Natalie (Ryan) McMullin, Stephanie Badour, Adam (Jen) Holcombe, Ben (Roxanne) Holcombe, Lee (Becca) Casseday, Inshim Casseday, Injung (Anthony) Lifrieri, Charlie, Paul, and Freddy Casseday, along with 8 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercil and Hilda Casseday; sister, Eugenia; brother, Ercil Jr.; and grandson, Joey Casseday.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newbury United Community Church, 14916 Auburn Road on Friday, August 2, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Newbury United Community Church at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.In lieu of flowers, contributions my be made to Newbury United Community Church, P.O. Box 308, Newbury, Ohio 44065, where Roger served as an usher for 50 years.Arrangements entrusted to the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019