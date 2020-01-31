|
|
Roger R. Robertson, age 77, of Willowick, passed away January 29, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1942 in Cleveland, OH. Roger was member of the Teamsters Local 407. He loved fishing, hunting, working on cars and watching boxing. Roger was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Jastal); dearest father of Bill (Chris) and Carol (Ron) Fleming; devoted grandfather of Alaura, Tara, Nick, Jerrod, Matt; and great-grandfather of Giovanni and Vincenzo; dear brother-in-law of Alice Robertson; dear uncle of Michael and Tracy; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Inurnment will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park at later date. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020