Memorial services for Roger W. Ruthenberg, 79, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Mr. Ruthenberg passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Concord Twp., OH. Born October 31, 1939 in Cleveland, he has lived in Mentor-on-the-Lake for the past 52 years. He was a graduate of East High School in 1958. Roger was an Army veteran, E4 rank, serving in Viet Nam from 1962 to 1964 in communications. Mr. Ruthenberg was employed for the past 24 years at Jergens, Inc. in Cleveland in machine maintenance and had previously worked at Goodyear and White Motors. Survivors are his nieces, Rebecca Ruthenberg of DeLand, FL and Melinda Gaddis (Chuck Synowiec) of Punta Gorda, FL, great nephew Jacob Wiese of Michigan City, IN, cousins, Roy (Heather) Ruthenberg of Chesterland, OH, Marty (Claude) Manning of The Villages, FL, Rena (Roger) Hatala of Prescott, AZ, Gail (Sal) Abate of Worthington, OH, Dave (Barbara) Ziems of Pemberville, OH, Cliff Ziems of Aiea, Hawaii, Janice (Daryl) Anderson Waite of Concord Twp., OH, and Beth (Hector) Lopez of Mentor, OH, Sister-in-Law, Magnolia (aka) Janet (nee McLean) Ruthenberg of Chesterton, IN and their families. He also leaves behind his beloved fur friend, Tootsie and dear friends, Pete and Mary Kunka, Steve and Debbie Rohaley, Dennis and Pat Graley and his work family at Jergens, Inc. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Hayes) Ruthenberg, parents, Russell and Lucille (Ziems) and brother, Kurt Ruthenberg. Final resting place will be in Willoughby Cemetery, Sharpe Ave. and Madison Ave., Willoughby, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060 or Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Pkwy., Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019