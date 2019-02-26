|
Rolf Schween, age 77, of Painesville Twp., OH, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. He was born July 2, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany. Mr. Schween was a mechanic and the former owner and operator of the BP Gas Station at Rt. 90 and Vrooman Rd. until his retirement in 2000.Rolf enjoyed boating, fishing, and drag racing. Survivors include his children, Debra Mahoney and Gary (Maren) Schween; grandchildren, R.J. Mahoney, Lexi Schween, Knox Schween, and Dade Arnold; siblings, Don (Joan) Schween and Joan Hakes; sister-in-law, Maryellen Schween; and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Rolf in death are his wife, Maria (Messina) Schween; parents, Walter and Elsie Schween; sister, Margaret Schween; and twin brother, Pete Schween.The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019