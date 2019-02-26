Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolf Schween
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolf Schween


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rolf Schween Obituary
Rolf Schween, age 77, of Painesville Twp., OH, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. He was born July 2, 1941, in Hamburg, Germany. Mr. Schween was a mechanic and the former owner and operator of the BP Gas Station at Rt. 90 and Vrooman Rd. until his retirement in 2000.Rolf enjoyed boating, fishing, and drag racing. Survivors include his children, Debra Mahoney and Gary (Maren) Schween; grandchildren, R.J. Mahoney, Lexi Schween, Knox Schween, and Dade Arnold; siblings, Don (Joan) Schween and Joan Hakes; sister-in-law, Maryellen Schween; and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Rolf in death are his wife, Maria (Messina) Schween; parents, Walter and Elsie Schween; sister, Margaret Schween; and twin brother, Pete Schween.The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the funeral home.Send flowers or offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now