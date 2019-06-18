|
|
Family visitation for Rollin Edmund Winegar, 91, of Mentor, will be 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.
Mr. Winegar passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Mentor, with his family at his side.
Born June 27, 1927, in Willoughby, he was a longtime resident of both Willoughby and Mentor.
Rollin enjoyed rebuilding antique mechanical devices (player pianos, nickelodeons, slot machines, organs), collecting player piano rolls, and playing poker.
He was an expert in the mechanics of rubber and worked as an engineer and manager for the Ohio Rubber Company in Willoughby for his entire career. He operated Link Trainers to train pilots while in the Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his children, Steven R. (Stephanie) Winegar, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Paul C. (Denise) Winegar, of Willoughby, and Ann M. Winegar, of Mentor; grandchildren, Rachel Winegar, David Winegar, and Hannah Winegar. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Edmund and Esta Winegar; and his sister, Lois Leggett.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229.
www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in The News-Herald on June 20, 2019