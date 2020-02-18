|
|
Funeral Services for Rollin O. Kidd, 85, will be 12 Noon, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, where friends will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Whitehaven Memorial Park in Mayfield Village. Rollin was born on February 5, 1935 in Orlando, WV to the late Frank E. and Vada (nee Taylor) Kidd and passed away on February 17, 2020. Rollin was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired toolmaker from Parker Hannifin. He was a successful business owner of Aerodyne Machine with a specialty in making fuel nozzles for aircraft. He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Carolyn (nee Craft); loving father to Nathan, of Euclid, James (Vicky), of Willoughby, Natalie of Madison, Deborah (Ron) Kusmier, of Euclid, Rebecca (Lee) Omanski of Madison; cherished grandfather of Ashley Gronner of Concord Twp.; brother to Faith Kidd of Napier, WV.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020