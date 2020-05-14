Ronald A. Chilcot, age 81, of Chesterland, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2020. Born on November 30, 1938, in New York, NY, to Gordon and Margaret Chilcot, Ron grew up in Johnstown, PA, graduating from Johnstown High School. He served in the Coast Guard for five years and then worked as a field technician repairing cash registers and mainframe computers for NCR until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed collecting ‘neat’ stuff and could never pass up a bargain. To the rest of the world, he will be remembered for his generous heart and his ability to make friends wherever he went. But to us, he will be remembered as a wonderful dad to Lauri; good friend to ex-wife, Linda, and son-in-law, Mike; loving grandfather to Leah (Josh) and Anna (Greg); caring brother to Darlene (Ron), Raymond (June) and Gary; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Graham and Lark, and a future great-granddaughter (August 2020). Ron was welcomed by his mom, dad, and brothers, Danny, Jeff, and Jim. Should friends desire, donations may be sent to a charity of their choice in honor of Ron. Private services will be held at a later date. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.