Ronald Allen Flickinger, age 77, passed away May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 4, 1943, in Meadville, PA. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ron was an Auto Body, Heavy Collision, Custom Car expert. Cars were his life and he was a perfectionist in everything he did. Ron was the beloved husband of Carol Ann (nee Duffin) for 52 years; dear father of Scott (Kimberly Boyer-Flickinger); grandfather of Carlyn and Dylan; brother-in-law of Cathy Lauer (Tom deceased), Cindy (Greg) Wintersteller; uncle of Tom, Rob and Nick Lauer and Tim and Ryan Wintersteller. Private services were held. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Lake County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.