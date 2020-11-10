Ronald B. Brandt II passed away on October 29, 2020. His last job was at Norman Noble. He enjoyed working on cars. He was a handy man at most everything. Survivors are his mother, Mary D Johnson, his sister Anamarie Polito, his nephew Nick Polito (wife Angel and their two children), niece Angelica Polito, his aunt Nada Kovacic and many cousins. He is proceeded in death by his father, Ronald B. Brandt, step-dad, Leo Johnson. He also has cousins from his deceased aunt Loretta Plavcan. His uncle Joe Kovacic, and grandmother and grandfather, Ana and Steve Kovacic are also deceased.Private services will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by The Dejohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com
