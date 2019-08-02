Home

Ronald B. Czajkowski Obituary
Funeral Mass for Ronald B. Czajkowski, 76, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. (Family and friends are asked to meet at the church.) Mr. Czajkowski passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. He was born April 6, 1943, in Cleveland. Ronald loved to go on walks, enjoyed gardening, and was an avid bowler. He was the brother-in-law of Ree Czajkowski. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Irene (nee Sobocinski) Czajkowski; and brother, Dennis Czajkowski. Family will receive friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
