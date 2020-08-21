Ronald Clair Balogh, 73, of Painesville, Ohio and Estero, Florida died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Naples, Florida.Ron was born in Indiana, PA and raised in Painesville, OH by his parents William S. and Doreen C. Balogh who predeceased him. He was a 1964 graduate of Thomas W. Harvey High School. He earned a BS in Music Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1968, an MS in School Administration from the University of Akron in 1974, and did post graduate work at the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Cleveland State University.Ron began his long, illustrious career with the Painesville City Schools in 1968, serving as the choir director/vocal music teacher at Walnut Middle School. He soon followed his passion the next year while serving as band director at Walnut Middle School and assisting with the marching band at Harvey High School. He officially assumed the role of band director/marching band director at Harvey High School in 1970, serving through 1975.Ron was a guidance counselor at Harvey High School from 1975 to 1977, while also serving as the Principal of the Painesville Area Adult Education Program, a role he held until 1980. Ron became the Assistant Principal at Harvey High School in 1977 and also the District Computer Coordinator until his retirement in 2003. He worked for Painesville ABLE from retirement until 2012.Long-time friend, Beatrice Britt, said it best when she nominated him for the 1996 Harvey Alumni Association Hall of Fame of Distinguished Graduates. "Ron feels an intense sense of responsibility to others who depend on him. His greatest achievements seem to be those which impact students whose challenges in life seem to be greater than average - students who, without his influence, may be led to make choices on impulse or emotion, rather than with guidance and support. He has touched countless lives and for that, we thank him.”Ron gave generously of his time and talents to the community and made a significant impact with his service to: Harvey Alumni Marching 100 (director and founder), Harvey Alumni Association(founding member), Harvey Alumni Association Endowment Fund (founding member), State of Ohio PTA District 17 Educator of the Year (1983), Painesville Civil Service Commission (member and chairman), Lake County Branch NAACP Scholarship Committee, Harriet B Storrs Scholarship Committee, C.A.R.E. (Chemical Abuse Reduced by Education), D.A.R.E. Band “Station House Rock”, National Education Association (lifetime member), Ohio Education Association (lifetime member), National Association of Secondary Principals, Ohio Association of Secondary Principals, Painesville Kiwanis, and B.P.O.E. Painesville Elks Club #549 (lifetime member).Ron’s love of music permeated his life. The big band sound of Traces entertained other music lovers in a variety of settings, including Painesville Party in the Park, New Year’s Eve at Quail Hollow, and weddings to name a few. Not only did Ron create Traces, he directed the band and contributed his own talents on saxophone and keyboards. He was also the keyboardist for the Steppin’ Out Band from 1991 to 2001.Ron was a member of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church in Mentor, OH where he was the organist. His talents as an organist enabled him to play for many weddings through the years. When he spent time wintering in Florida, Ron joined the First United Methodist Church of Bonita Springs, first as a volunteer and then as assistant to the choir director.Ron distinguished himself as a fierce advocate for kids and all things having to do with Painesville, in general, and Harvey High School in particular. His is a legacy that will live on and on.Survivors are his sisters: Marilyn B. Moser of Pinehurst, NC and Deb (Bob) Carpenter of Jackson Springs, NC; his niece, Stephanie (Kirk) Phipps of Charlotte, NC, and his cousins in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York. He is also survived by his dog, Bella, whom he saved many years ago. She was his faithful companion and the love of his life.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church in Mentor, Ohio followed by a celebration of life at Hellriegel’s Inn, Painesville, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harvey Alumni Endowment Fund at 200 W. Walnut Avenue, Painesville, OH. 44077.Arrangements by Naples Funeral Home of Naples, Florida (naplesfuneralhome.com
