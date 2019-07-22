|
Ronald Davis Eyring, age 86, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 at his home.He was born June 4, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a member of American Legion Palmer Roberts Post # 214 and Proprietor of River St. Marina in Grand River, Ohio. He enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and boating.Ron is the beloved husband of Bonnie; dear father of Steven (Janet), Michelle Roach (John), Russell (Ellie), Sally Loach (deceased) (husband Jim), Rona Kempert (Jeff), Robert Bartholomai (Diane); adored grandfather of 11; great grandfather of 10.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Entombment will take place at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019