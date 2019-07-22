Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Eyring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Davis Eyring


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Davis Eyring Obituary
Ronald Davis Eyring, age 86, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 at his home.He was born June 4, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a member of American Legion Palmer Roberts Post # 214 and Proprietor of River St. Marina in Grand River, Ohio. He enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and boating.Ron is the beloved husband of Bonnie; dear father of Steven (Janet), Michelle Roach (John), Russell (Ellie), Sally Loach (deceased) (husband Jim), Rona Kempert (Jeff), Robert Bartholomai (Diane); adored grandfather of 11; great grandfather of 10.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Entombment will take place at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now