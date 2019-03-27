Home

Rev. Ronald E. Eppler Obituary
Memorial services for Rev. Ronald Eugene Eppler, Pastor Emeritus of Mentor United Methodist Church, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor.The family will receive friends from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service, and following the service in the Church fellowship hall.Rev. Eppler went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a brief illness.Ron touched the lives of hundreds of people through his ministry. The United Methodist Ministry was truly his calling and he specifically thrived in one-on-one pastoring and visitation. He directed many church choirs and led many hymn workshops. Many remember him for leading folk songs while playing his banjo around the campfire.Rev. Eppler served many appointments throughout the East Ohio Conference, including Trinity UMC in Youngstown (1961); Cardington UMC, Cardington (1965); Trinity UMC Chesterland (1969); Lower Salem UMC, Pleasant Hill UMC and Harrietsville UMC all in Washington County, (1984); The Mansfield District as Superintendent (now Mid-Ohio District) (1987); Bedford UMC, Bedford, and Mentor UMC, Mentor (1998).Upon retirement from his position as Visitation Pastor at the Mentor United Methodist Church, Ron was bestowed the honor and title of Pastor Emeritus by that congregation, which he felt was one of the greatest honors of his career. He was truly humbled and moved by the generosity of the Mentor UMC congregation.Ron is survived by his children, Jennifer, Craig (Laurie), and Leslie; his five grandchildren, Seth, Sasha, Christopher, Sean, and Caelyn; and five great-grandchildren, Aurora Claire, Lucien Gabriel, Cartier James, Alan Jay, and Reagan Laurette; and his sister, Barbara Hora.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marna M. Eppler, with whom he shared nearly 60 years of marriage; they were in love in every sense of the word. His parents, Eugene and Freda Eppler, are also deceased.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Ronald E. Eppler Scholarship Fund at Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 or The Wesleyan Senior Living Foundation, 807 West Avenue, Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
