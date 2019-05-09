Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Ronald Elmer Gerzeny

Memorial services for Ronald Elmer Gerzeny, 80, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), Mentor. Mr. Gerzeny passed away May 8, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Nov. 13, 1938, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 52 years. Ron loved his grandchildren and enjoyed bowling. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Patricia Ann (nee Rabe) Gerzeny; loving father of Brian C. (Patricia) Gerzeny of Twinsburg, Michael D. (Jennifer) Gerzeny of Ravenna and Laura J. (Robert) Aspinwall of Concord Township; cherished grandfather of Chad, Cassandra, Gia, Madisyn, Ellen, Corey and Seth; and dear brother of Linda (Douglas) Suchar, Randy (Sandy) Gerzeny and Judy (David) Wong. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mildred Gerzeny. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the of Ohio, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd. N., Suite 260, Independence, OH 44131. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019
