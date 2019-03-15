Ronald G. “Rudy” Rudloff, age 61, of Perry, passed away on March 14, 2019.He was born October 4, 1957, in Painesville, OH, to Richard and Anna (Justinger) Rudloff.Rudy worked for Lake Hospital Systems for 42 years in Shipping and Receiving.He enjoyed playing games on his computer, jig-saw puzzles, working in his yard, and playing the drums. He loved having a cold beer out by his fire pit and listening to music, his favorites being “Alice Cooper” and “The Beatles.” Rudy is survived by sisters, Becky Rudloff-Marsh and Rita (Rick) Ashburn; brothers, Rich Rudloff and Bobby Rudloff; nieces and nephews, Tim Ashburn, Jim (Theodora) Ashburn, Sheri Ashburn, DeAnn (Nate) Thacker, Austin Rudloff, Megan Rudloff, Cori Marsh, Ethan Marsh, and Alyssa Rudloff; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving parents.The family is planning to celebrate Ron’s life later this summer at his home. Donations may be made in Ron’s name to Cleveland , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106-2364 so they may continue caring for patients and families. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary