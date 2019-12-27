|
|
Funeral services for Ronald Hooker, 84, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Pastor Kevin Guynn will officiate. Mr. Hooker passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Mentor. Born Jan. 28, 1935, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 53 years. Ronald was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Heartland of Mentor, Meals-on-Wheels and R.S.V.P. of Mentor. He was the loving father of Keith Allen Hooker of Mentor-on-the-Lake and Patricia (David) Ping of Myerstown, Pa.; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Brandy) Lepka Sr., Matthew (Kaleen) Ping; great-grandfather of Scott Michael Jr., Daniel Lepka Jr., Hailey Lepka, Owen Ping and Nolan Ping; and niece, Darlene Spears. Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; son, Michael Quinn; parents, Ernest and Vera Hooker; and brother, Sidney Hooker. The family requests, no flowers please. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church at the address above. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019