Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hooker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Hooker Obituary
Funeral services for Ronald Hooker, 84, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8125 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Pastor Kevin Guynn will officiate. Mr. Hooker passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Mentor. Born Jan. 28, 1935, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 53 years. Ronald was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Heartland of Mentor, Meals-on-Wheels and R.S.V.P. of Mentor. He was the loving father of Keith Allen Hooker of Mentor-on-the-Lake and Patricia (David) Ping of Myerstown, Pa.; cherished grandfather of Daniel (Brandy) Lepka Sr., Matthew (Kaleen) Ping; great-grandfather of Scott Michael Jr., Daniel Lepka Jr., Hailey Lepka, Owen Ping and Nolan Ping; and niece, Darlene Spears. Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; son, Michael Quinn; parents, Ernest and Vera Hooker; and brother, Sidney Hooker. The family requests, no flowers please. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church at the address above. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -