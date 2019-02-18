|
Ronald J. Cerutti, 70, of Willoughby, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. He was born March 8, 1948, in Cleveland. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hartman) Cerutti; loving father of Lori Cerutti and Cheri Cerutti-Wild; cherished grandfather of Dylan Cerutti, Trevor Cerutti, Jonathan Cerutti, and Sarah Wild; great-grandfather of Jonathan Cerutti Jr.; brother of Timothy Cerutti, Cynthia DiFranco and Daniel Cerutti; step-father of James and Steven Snyder; step-grandfather of Austin and Bailey Snyder; and uncle of many.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie (nee Griffith) Cerutti; and brothers, William and Patrick.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a prayer service to be conducted at 7:30 p.m.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2019