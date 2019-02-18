Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Ronald J. Cerutti Obituary
Ronald J. Cerutti, 70, of Willoughby, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. He was born March 8, 1948, in Cleveland. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Hartman) Cerutti; loving father of Lori Cerutti and Cheri Cerutti-Wild; cherished grandfather of Dylan Cerutti, Trevor Cerutti, Jonathan Cerutti, and Sarah Wild; great-grandfather of Jonathan Cerutti Jr.; brother of Timothy Cerutti, Cynthia DiFranco and Daniel Cerutti; step-father of James and Steven Snyder; step-grandfather of Austin and Bailey Snyder; and uncle of many.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie (nee Griffith) Cerutti; and brothers, William and Patrick.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a prayer service to be conducted at 7:30 p.m.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
