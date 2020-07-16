Ronald J. Lauer, 68, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020. He was born May 12, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Eastlake North High School in 1971, served in the U.S. Air Force, and was an Ironworker for Local 17 in Cleveland from 1974 to 2004. Survivors are his loving wife, Georgiann of Painesville Twp.; sister, Cindy (Chuck) Janasik of Chesterland; and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned for July 24th, 2020. Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com
. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119. The family is especially grateful to his nurse, Stacy, and the entire staff who were a wonderful help and comfort during his illness.