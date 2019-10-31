|
Ronald Joseph Taddeo, M.D., age 85, of Willoughby Hills, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center, where he practiced medicine for 29 years. He was born February 10, 1934, in the Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland to Mary (Germano) Taddeo Bodanza and Alphonso Taddeo, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Collinwood High School in 1952, Dr. Taddeo received his degree in biology from Adelbert College at Western Reserve University. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh. His internship and general surgery residencies were at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, where he met and married a young nurse who was the love of his life. He continued his training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Norfolk General Hospital. Upon completion of his residency in 1969, he returned to Ohio and joined the staff at Lake Hospital Systems and remained there until his retirement. Dr. Taddeo’s life was defined by his passion for faith, family, medicine, history and art. He belonged to 15 professional societies and served them in many capacities, including as Past President of the Ohio Valley Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Lake County Medical Speaker’s Bureau, and the Cleveland Medical Arts Club. He was also a member of the LakeHealth Foundation Board. He was a Past President of the Handerson Society of Medical History and the Willoughby Historical Society, and served as a board member for the Lake County Historical Society. An active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willoughby, he was Past President of the church council. He received numerous honors and awards during his lifetime, including Lake Hospital's Physician of the Year in 1976, Americans of Italian Heritage Person of the Year in 1987, and the Willoughby Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award in 1999. He was the dedicated President of the Lake County Blue Coats for 30 years and President of the Willoughby Area Welcome Center, of which he was a founder. In 2002, Dr. Taddeo was inducted into the Collinwood High School Hall of Fame, and he was a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Lake County Association of Chiefs of Police. Dr. Taddeo published in medical journals and was a regular contributor to “La Gazzetta ltaliana," an Italian-American newspaper. His photographs and watercolors have been featured on the covers of physician’s magazines and post cards, and auctioned for various charities. Dr. Taddeo co-authored the book, History of Law Enforcement: Lake County, Ohio, 1840-2008. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra J. (Raffath) Taddeo; his children, Dr. Ronald M. (Stephanie) Taddeo, of Columbus, Gina (Mark) Aliberti, of Mentor, and Christy Taddeo, of Chicago; grandchildren, Joseph and Angelina Aliberti; sister, Pam Caputo; brother, Anthony Bodanza; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake County Blue Coats, P.O. Box 1211, Willoughby, OH 44096-1211 or the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, 37728 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019