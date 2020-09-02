1/1
Ronald James Lipovich
Ronald James Lipovich, age 72, of Fairport Harbor, passed away September 1, 2020, at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Ron was the son of James and Matilda (Vamos) Lipovich born on December 28, 1947, in Painesville. Ron was a 1965 graduate of Fairport Harding High School, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 947 in Painesville, and the Hungarian Culture Club in Fairport Harbor. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis (Square) Lipovich; his daughter, Lesley Lipovich; and a sister, Loretta Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Thomas Powers. No calling hours or services will be observed.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
