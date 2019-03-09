Ronald James Thorne, Sr. age 89, beloved husband for 51 years of Evelyn (nee Mullins); loving father of Christina Ducas (husband David) and Ron Jr. (wife Jennifer); devoted grandfather of Hannah and Alexandra Ducas, Eva and Ethan Thorne, Jack and Cole Ducas; cherished son of the late Lloyd and Leva (nee Romine); dearest brother of Sally Cox (husband Don deceased), Bernard (wife Linda), Shirley Davidson (husband Steve), Linda Garrison (husband Mickey) and the late Carl (wife Delores), Lloyd (wife Janet, deceased) and twin Donald Thorne; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Korean Conflict U.S. Navy Veteran.Ronald was born on August 8, 1929 in Kirtland and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 7, 2019. He and his wife Evelyn raised their family in Chesterland and spent the last 14 years in Chagrin Falls. Ronald was a Korean Conflict U.S. Navy Veteran who served on the USS Missouri and USS Columbus as a gunner mate from 1948-1952. He graduated from Kirtland High School in 1947 and worked as a construction operator. Ronald truly enjoyed working on puzzles and listening to country music. He tinkered with most anything and was extremely handy. He was an avid fan of the Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was their number one fan at their sporting events. Ronald will be remembered most as a sweet, loving and kind man who was a true gentleman. He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Everybody loved Ronald. Although he was small in stature, he was a giant of a person. He will forever be missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Ronald to Cleveland Clinic Hospice 6801 Brecksville Rd #10, Cleveland, Ohio 44131. Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1 pm at The Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ronald at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, Just South of Mayfield Rd.) Tuesday 4-8 pm.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary