Funeral service for Ronald K. Furlong, age 64, of Timberlake will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 until 4:00 and from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens.Ronald was born on January 12, 1955 in Euclid, Ohio to the late Elroy T. “Al” and Enid “June” (nee Pardington) Furlong and passed away on December 8, 2019. Ron was an avid reader who loved music, going to concerts, racing with his nephew, Mopar Cars, and cheering on all Cleveland sports teams. He was a partner for the Furlong and Company Insurance Agency Inc. that was started by his father.Ronald is the beloved husband of 30 years to Lorelee J. (nee Semick); loving father of Diane M. Furlong, step-father of Wendy (Michael) Porcello, Richard (Debbie) Summers, and James Summers; cherished grandfather of Andrea Porcello, Rachel Porcello, Liana Porcello, Tabatha Summers, Richard Summers Jr., Elizabeth Summers, Madalyn Summers, and Charles Summers; great-grandfather of Mason Gomez, AraBella Gercar, John Klancher Jr., and Delilah Klancher; brother of Raymond T. (deceased) (Laverne) and Patrick J. (deceased). He also leaves behind Uncle Bob, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, Ohio 44197.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 9, 2019