1/1
Ronald K. Whiting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald K. Whiting, USAF Lt. Col. Retired, age 78. Family and friends will be received 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday September 28th, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville, where services will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a time to be announced.Mr. Whiting was born August 17, 1942 in Painesville to Maynard K. and Catherine (Paden) Whiting. He passed away September 25, 2020 in Wickliffe.Ronald retired from the United States Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. He worked for Independence Place Condominium Association, the Boy Scouts of America, Tarra Realty Company and he spent 20 years in sales for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #336, the Legion Riders, VFW Post # 2595, Moose Lodge #490, the Painesville Jaycee’s and he was an associate member of the Board of Realtors. Ronald was active in the Boy scouts as a Scout Master, Assistant Cub Master and Skipper of Cub Explorer Sea Scouts.He enjoyed hunting, camping, motorcycling, and volunteering at the American Legion. He especially loved spending time with his family and doing home improvements.Ronald is survived by his wife, Joanne (Santangelo) Whiting; sons, K Tyler (Janet) Whiting and Nathanial Cole (LeAnn) Whiting; brother, Gary P. Whiting; sisters, Linda S. Fredebaugh and Sandra Kay (Gary) Fidelman; daughter, Rosie Blatnik-Jaite and grandchildren, Ryan & Ally Whiting and Thomas Jaite Jr.; great granddaughter, Mila Jaite and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy M. (Halmagy) Whiting and his parents.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ronald K. Whiting to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Donations are also accepted by American Legion Riders Post 336 Ron Whiting Scholarship Fund by mail 60 Chester St, Painesville OH 44077.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved