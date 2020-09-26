Ronald K. Whiting, USAF Lt. Col. Retired, age 78. Family and friends will be received 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday September 28th, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Ave. Painesville, where services will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a time to be announced.Mr. Whiting was born August 17, 1942 in Painesville to Maynard K. and Catherine (Paden) Whiting. He passed away September 25, 2020 in Wickliffe.Ronald retired from the United States Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. He worked for Independence Place Condominium Association, the Boy Scouts of America, Tarra Realty Company and he spent 20 years in sales for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was a member of Painesville United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #336, the Legion Riders, VFW Post # 2595, Moose Lodge #490, the Painesville Jaycee’s and he was an associate member of the Board of Realtors. Ronald was active in the Boy scouts as a Scout Master, Assistant Cub Master and Skipper of Cub Explorer Sea Scouts.He enjoyed hunting, camping, motorcycling, and volunteering at the American Legion. He especially loved spending time with his family and doing home improvements.Ronald is survived by his wife, Joanne (Santangelo) Whiting; sons, K Tyler (Janet) Whiting and Nathanial Cole (LeAnn) Whiting; brother, Gary P. Whiting; sisters, Linda S. Fredebaugh and Sandra Kay (Gary) Fidelman; daughter, Rosie Blatnik-Jaite and grandchildren, Ryan & Ally Whiting and Thomas Jaite Jr.; great granddaughter, Mila Jaite and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy M. (Halmagy) Whiting and his parents.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ronald K. Whiting to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
. Donations are also accepted by American Legion Riders Post 336 Ron Whiting Scholarship Fund by mail 60 Chester St, Painesville OH 44077.