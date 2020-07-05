Much adored father, papa, brother, uncle and friend Ronald “Ron” M. Gorisek of Mentor passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at an assisted living facility, where he resided since suffering a stroke in 2017. Ron was born Dec. 4, 1934, outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to coal miner Martin Gorisek and Ella (nee Outsman) Gorisek. He graduated from Euclid High School in 1952. Following his retirement from a long career as a machinist at Cleveland’s National Acme, he worked as a driver for Napa Auto Parts.Ron loved long road trips and would routinely recall remote routes traveled and roadside restaurants visited decades before. A true woodsman (with the well-worn wardrobe to prove it!), Ron tended to his vegetable garden with great care and was never happier than when he was chopping firewood and driving his tractor through the woods on his 32-acre getaway property outside of Edinboro, Pennsylvania. He was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and country music. He will be remembered by his family for his comically frugal nature, trilling whistle, unwavering work ethic, and utmost generosity to family and friends.Ron was preceded in death by his parents and by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Jean (nee Lindner) Gorisek. He will be dearly missed by his son, Daniel Gorisek; daughter, Darla (nee Gorisek) (Thomas) Evans; granddaughters, Monica Evans and Melissa (nee Evans) (Matthew) Persensky; great-grandchildren, Evan and Julia Persensky; sister, Beverly (nee Gorisek) (Denny) Fischer; sister-in-law, Linda Lindner; and their families. The family will gather for a private celebration of Ron’s life and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.



