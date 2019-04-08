Home

Ronald P. Miskovish, age 93, of Painesville, passed away April 6, 2019 at his home. Born April 2, 1926, in Donegal, PA, to Paul and Elizabeth Miskovish, he had been a longtime area resident. Ron was a salesman for the Cook Coffee Company, retiring in the 1980’s. He served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne, jumping into France on D-Day. Upon his return home, he married Agnes Burless and eventually moved to the Cleveland area. He is survived by his son, Ronald J. (Nancy), of Painesville; grandchildren, Marsha (Pete) Catri, Michelle Lawson, and Joseph Miskovish; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lenny, Vinnie, and Michael; siblings, Regina Miskovish, of FL, Sister Mercedes Miskovish, of PA, June Kerrigan, of PA, Bernie Orfanos, of MD, and John Burkhart, of KY. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes; and sister, Sarah. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville.Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will take place. Donations suggested to a . Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
