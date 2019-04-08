|
Ronald P. Miskovish, age 93, of Painesville, passed away April 6, 2019 at his home. Born April 2, 1926, in Donegal, PA, to Paul and Elizabeth Miskovish, he had been a longtime area resident. Ron was a salesman for the Cook Coffee Company, retiring in the 1980’s. He served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne, jumping into France on D-Day. Upon his return home, he married Agnes Burless and eventually moved to the Cleveland area. He is survived by his son, Ronald J. (Nancy), of Painesville; grandchildren, Marsha (Pete) Catri, Michelle Lawson, and Joseph Miskovish; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lenny, Vinnie, and Michael; siblings, Regina Miskovish, of FL, Sister Mercedes Miskovish, of PA, June Kerrigan, of PA, Bernie Orfanos, of MD, and John Burkhart, of KY. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agnes; and sister, Sarah. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville.Friends may call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will take place. Donations suggested to a . Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019