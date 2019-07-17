Home

Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 777-4066
Ronald Bosher
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
Ronald R. "Boz" Bosher

Ronald R. "Boz" Bosher Obituary
Ronald R. "Boz" Bosher, age 90. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Knotts) and the late Juanita (nee Smith); loving father of Florence Hudson (deceased) (Jim), Deborah Griffiths, Donna Adelson (William) and Janet Bosher (deceased); stepfather of Claude Luzier (Beverly), David Luzier, Richard Luzier (Dorothy), John Luzier (Joyce), Michael Luzier (deceased) and Timothy Luzier (Dawn); grandfather and great-grandfather of many; brother of the late William, Richard, Ralph, and Juanita Bosher; uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Ron was an avid softball player for over 26 years with the "Huff-N-Puffers" and the Sunday Morning Eastlake Men's League. He passed away July 15, 2019. Funeral Service Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. in the Chambers Funeral Home of North Olmsted, 29150 Lorain Rd. at Stearns Rd., where friends may call Monday, 3 to 7 p.m. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens (Chesterland, OH). www.chambersfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019
