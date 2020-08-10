Ronald W. Bertliff, age 82, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home onAugust 7, 2020. He was born June 15, 1938, to Dorothy (nee: Webster) andFrederick Bertliff. He graduated from Chardon High School in 1957. Ron was a loving husband and father. He was a skilled carpenter for most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, making things from scratch for his kids and grandkids, and spending time with his family. He loved his Harley, mowing hislawn, and everyone else’s lawn around him. Ron was a very generous, giving manand would help anybody that needed it. He is survived by his wife, Janice Bertliff; his children, Cheryl (Dennis) Goss andBrenda (David) Irons; his stepchildren, Jerry Fodor, Joe (Diana) Fodor, andJennifer (Joe) Restly; brother, Jim; his niece, Kim (Doug) Leaman; 13 grandkids; and three great-grandkids. Private family services were held. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com
.