Ronald W. Bertliff, age 82, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2020. He was born June 15, 1938, to Dorothy (nee: Webster) and Frederick Bertliff. He graduated from Chardon High School in 1957.
Ron was a loving husband and father. He was a skilled carpenter most of his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, making things from scratch for his kids and grandkids, and spending time with his family. He loved his Harley, mowing his lawn, and everyone else's lawn around him. Ron was a very generous, giving man and would help anybody that needed it.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Bertliff; his children, Cheryl (Dennis) Goss and Brenda (David) Irons; his stepchildren, Jerry Fodor, Joe (Diana) Fodor, and Jennifer (Joe) Restly; brother, Jim; his niece, Kim (Doug) Leaman; 13 grandkids; and three great-grandkids.
Private family services were held.
