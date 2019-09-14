|
|
Ronnie D. Digman, age 81, of Perry, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born in Wendel, WV on January 14, 1938 to Stark and Alice (Weekley) Digman. Ronnie moved to Lake County in 1955. He was a chemist at Lubrizol for 35 years. Ronnie played softball in the Painesville Men’s Slo-Pitch League and enjoyed golfing with the Lubrizol Golf League and with many friends. He was also a big fan of Perry High School athletics. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The American Legion Post #112, 6671 Middle Ridge Road Madison, Ohio 44057. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlene (Dowler) Digman; son, Douglas Digman, of Madison, OH; daughters, Melanie (Denny, deceased) Hoffacker, of Painesville Twp., OH, Karen (Robert) Hutcherson, of Cape Coral, FL, Marcy (TJ) Lander, of Madison, OH; grandchildren, Brett (Kimberly) Digman, Katy and Emily Hutcherson; brothers, Robert (Jane) Digman, of Philippi, WV and Charles (Charlene) Digman, of Grand River, OH; many brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Nick Sansalone. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Perry Senior Center or Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 15, 2019