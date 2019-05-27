|
Rosa Brunstetter age 88, passed away May 24, 2019 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell J. Brunstetter; loving mother of Karl (wife Carlana deceased) Brunstetter, Rose (Bill) Incorvia, Simon (Marilue) Brunstetter and Sue (Tom) Hein both deceased; dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of many; also survived by family in Germany. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service Friday May 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.Interment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to .
Published in News-Herald on May 28, 2019