Funeral mass for Rose A. Berardinis (nee Lambo), age 101, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends from Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd. Eastlake. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Rose was born on April 28, 1918 in Royal, PA to the late Alfonso and Jennie Lambo and passed away on September 2, 2019. Rose loved tending to her garden, cooking and investing but her greatest joy was family. Rose is the beloved wife of the late Ernest; loving mother of Antoinette Lyall (Kenneth, deceased), Roger (Connie), and Christine (Joseph T.) Vaccariello; cherished grandmother of Maria Lisi (Chris), Michael Lyall, Jennifer Mezget (Stephen), Timothy Berardinis, Christopher Berardinis (Heidi); Joseph A. Vaccariello, and Minette Vaccariello (Raymond Morin) proud great-grandmother of Collin and Anthony Lisi, Stephen and Zachary Mezget, Hannah and Jack Berardinis, and Rosette Morin; sister of Nikki Burgio and following deceased brother and sisters, Frank, Barbara, Sam Lambo and Marie Scebbi. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019