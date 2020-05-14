Rose A. Fidel passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley Hills, Mass. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 19, 1924, she was the daughter of Anton and Antonia (Penko) Fidel. Ms. Fidel is a graduate of Geneva High School, Geneva, OH, and Notre Dame College of Cleveland, where she received her Bachelor's degree, and Smith College School for Social Work, earning a Master's degree. Before pursuing a career in social work, Rose held various jobs, including long-distance telephone operator in Cleveland and a brief career as a teacher in Alaska in the early 1950s, before Alaska became a state. After receiving her degrees, she began her career at St. Vincent Charity Hospital Cleveland and consequently worked in several states over the years as a medical and psychiatric social worker. After settling in Holliston, MA in 1969, she worked at Newton Wellesley Hospital, Newton MA until she retired in 1987. Rose enjoyed traveling and engaging in several craft projects. She made jams, jellies, and marzipan. Her marzipan would be requested for several wedding receptions and other social events. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Framingham, MA. Rose is survived by nieces, Mary J. Sidley of Madison, OH, Liz Wayman of Unionville, OH, Tammy (Dave) Gabor of Madison, Ann (Rick) Whaley of Castle Rock, CO; and nephew, Tom (Laura) Fidel of Unionville. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Josephine Fidel Sidley, Mary Fidel; and brothers, Anthony Fidel, James Fidel, and Louis Fidel. Rose’s family wishes to thank the staff at Elizabeth Seton Residence and her friends and neighbors that have helped her during the past few years. Contributions in Rose’s name may be made to Notre Dame College of Cleveland, 4545 College Road, South Euclid, OH 44121; or Smith College School for Social Work, 23 West Street, Northampton, MA 01063. Private Family Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Madison, OH. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison, OH, and Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, MA are assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.