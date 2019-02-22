|
Rose Azary Lonser, 96, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House, Euclid, OH.?Born February 12, 1923, in Warfield, KY, to Stephen and Julianna (Munza) Azary, Rose was a proud Painesville resident for 90 years. After graduating from Harvey High School in 1942, she attended Kent State University, where she was a member of Pi Kappa Sigma Sorority and played the trombone in the KSU Marching Band.?Rose worked at the I.R.C. for 10 years.She loved traveling with her husband of 63 years, Frank. She was a member of the Women’s Fellowship Guild and Altar Guild at St. James Episcopal Church, enjoyed music, her rose garden, and playing cards. Rose’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.Rose is survived by her daughter, Patricia Norman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Neville) Dhanjee and Daniel (Gina) Norman; great-grandchild, Ava Rose Dhanjee; sister-in-law, Margaret Adams; and many nieces and nephews.?She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Lonser; her parents; her brothers, Steve and Alex Azary; sisters, Mary Miers, Julia Shultz, Helen Francosky, and Elizabeth Azary.?Private burial will be held at Perry Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 131 North State Street, Painesville with a reception following.?In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019