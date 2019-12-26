Home

Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
(216) 481-3118
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
15519 Holmes Ave.
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Resources
Rose F. (Krince) Kocin Obituary
Rose F. Kocin (nee Krince), age 100. Beloved wife of Isadore (deceased). Loving mother of JoAnne (Richard, deceased) Hrin, James (Laura, deceased), Thomas (Gloria), Philip (Karen) and Roseann (Ralph) Roeder. Dear grandmother “Nannie” of 11 and great-grandmother of 12. Friends received Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland 44110 Sunday 2 to 8 p.m. where services will be held on Monday at 9:15 a.m. and St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland 44110 at 10 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
