Rose F. Kocin (nee Krince), age 100. Beloved wife of Isadore (deceased). Loving mother of JoAnne (Richard, deceased) Hrin, James (Laura, deceased), Thomas (Gloria), Philip (Karen) and Roseann (Ralph) Roeder. Dear grandmother “Nannie” of 11 and great-grandmother of 12. Friends received Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland 44110 Sunday 2 to 8 p.m. where services will be held on Monday at 9:15 a.m. and St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland 44110 at 10 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019