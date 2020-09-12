1/1
Rose (Muck) Immke
Rose Immke (nee Muck), age 91 of Mentor, passed away September 4, 2020, at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. She was born in Germany on May 30, 1929; She was married to her husband, Lloyd for 57 years before he passed away in 2005.Dearest mother of Joyce Rose Bahleda (husband Brian, deceased) to whom she was very dedicated; dear sister of Paul and Walter Muck of Germany and deceased brothers Ludwig, Richard, and Erich (all of Germany); beloved aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org/cleveland or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
