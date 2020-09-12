Rose Immke (nee Muck), age 91 of Mentor, passed away September 4, 2020, at Salida Woods Assisted Living in Mentor. She was born in Germany on May 30, 1929; She was married to her husband, Lloyd for 57 years before he passed away in 2005.Dearest mother of Joyce Rose Bahleda (husband Brian, deceased) to whom she was very dedicated; dear sister of Paul and Walter Muck of Germany and deceased brothers Ludwig, Richard, and Erich (all of Germany); beloved aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, online at www.alz.org/cleveland
or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.A
memorial service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
