Rose (Lariccia) Lemmo, 95, of Mentor, was welcomed into her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born April 6, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio.Rose was a dedicated member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Mentor, and a long-time volunteer for Birthright, Christ Child Society and Lake Hospitals. She was known by many for serving up pasta at the church festival. She enjoyed golf, bowling and, most of all, being with friends and family. She loved watching her Cleveland Indians. No matter how much you loved her, “she loved you more.”Special thanks from the family for the loving care of their mother Rose by Visiting Angels, Home Instead and Cherished Companions.Survivors include her children: Joseph (Judy) Lemmo, Jerry (Madeleine) Lemmo, Donna (Dennis) Koch and Carmel (Steve) Lantz, eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jerry A. Lemmo; parents, Fred and Carmela Lariccia and brothers, Nicholas and Tony Lariccia.The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.The funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave, Mentor. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, Ohio.Contributions can be made to Birthright Lake Inc, 7471 Tyler Blvd, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or The Christ Child Society of the Western Reserve, 1509 Mentor Ave, Painesville, Ohio 44077 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019