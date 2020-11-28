1/1
Rose M. (Kunich) Koss
Mass of Christian Burial for Rose M. Koss (nee Kunich), age 92, of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Koss passed away November 26, 2020 and was born on August 16, 1928 in West Carroll, PA.Rose retired from the Cleveland Clinic where she worked in the admissions department. She enjoyed her time by volunteering with Lake Health System and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, where she was a longtime parishioner. Rose loved working with crafts, gardening and going on bus tours with the Wickliffe Senior Center.Rose was the dearest mother of Karen (Charles) Frank, Michele (Nicholas) Greco, Roberta and Joseph (Linda); devoted grandmother of Andrew, Joey, Matt and Bram; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bernard and by her many brothers and sisters.Rose will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.Donations may be made in Rose’s memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
