Services for Rose M. (Russo) Milazzotto, 96, of Clarkesville, GA, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Milazzotto passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born February 5, 1923 in Cleveland, she was a longtime resident of Highland Heights before moving to Georgia in 1977. Survivors are her son, Lou (Jan) Milazzotto; grandchildren, Elissa (Keith) Benjamin, Anthony (Agata) Francani, Tina (Brad) Scott, Steven (Carmin) Milazzotto, and Adam Milazzotto; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip J. in August, 1975; and her daughter, Lucille Francani, in February, 2019. Her parents and three siblings are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Saints Cemetery in Northfield Township following the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church, 5410 GA-197, Clarkesville, GA 30523 or Clarksville Public Library, 178 E Green St., Clarkesville, GA 30523.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019