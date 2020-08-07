Rose M. Rico (nee Baudo), age 92, beloved wife of the late Stephen; loving mother of Stephen, John (wife Marian), Rose Dombos (husband Jay), Frank (fiancé Susan Fabel), Joseph (wife Kellie), Robin Bradley (husband Bill), Richard (wife Lorie), Michael (wife Deborah), and James (wife Alice); devoted grandmother of 28 and great-grandmother of 12; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Miraglina) Baudo; dearest sister the late Vincent, Peter, Msgr. Frank Baudo, Mary Stanek, and Joseph Baudo; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Rose was born on November 5, 1927, in Bellaire, Ohio, and passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 6, 2020. She was a resident of Richmond Heights since 1960, formerly residing in Cleveland. She graduated from Wheeling, West Virginia School of Nursing, worked as a registered nurse in Richmond Heights and especially loved working in the ER and OB Departments at Richmond General. Rose was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church, now St. John of the Cross Catholic Church where she was involved in several prayer groups. She loved playing piano and the Cleveland Indians. Rose was a devoted mother, grandmother, and storyteller. She will be remembered most as a caring, social, humble, selfless, and hardworking with a great sense of humor and was loved and respected by many. Devoted to her family and her faith, Rose will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Rose to Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church. Burial All Souls Cemetery. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.