Rose Marie "Moots" O'Neill (nee Costello), of Mentor, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Euclid on November 28, 1926, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Arthur Costello. A sweet first date at the roller skating rink led to a loving 49-year marriage to the late Cyril W. O’Neill, whom she married June 5, 1948. She worked for many years for the Mentor Public School District. She was a friend to all and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with family and friends, making many fond memories at the lakeshore in Canada, Florida family vacations and many exciting trips. She was an avid gambler, and was always up for a trip to the local casinos. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and looked forward to checking the many scratch off tickets from all her visitors. Rose was the loving mother of Michael O’Neill, Kathleen (Steven) Behm, Thomas (Judi) O’Neill, Daniel (Dr. Beverly) O’Neill and Patrick (Janet) O’Neill; and she was the best grandmother to Matthew Behm, Kelly (Rob Frail) Behm, Aubrey (Jimmy) Wasko, Adam (Brittany) O’Neill, Dr. Samantha O’Neill, Sean (Bridget Egan) O’Neill, Natalie (Michael) Bevan, Alexandra O’Neill, James (Becca) O’Neill, Ryan (fiancé Jill Spohn) O’Neill, Melanie O’Neill and Collin O’Neill. She had three great-grandchildren with whom she loved spending time, Jaxon, Kinsley and Evelyn, and was anticipating two additional great-grandchildren later this year. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Costello; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril O’Neill; and her sisters, Mary Lou and Betty. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to honor the life of Rose will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. The family would like to thank the staff at There’s No Place Like Home, an assisted living facility in Mentor, for taking such excellent care of Rose over the past year. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020