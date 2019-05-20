Rose Marie “Sis” Owen, age 73, of Madison, OH passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 29, 1946 in Youngstown, OH the daughter of Robert and Carmel (Jackamo) Cataline. She married Thomas Owen in 1969 in Euclid, OH. Rose Marie loved baking and enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She was also an avid sports fan and was always there to support her family in any sporting events they participated in. She is survived by her husband Thomas; son, Thomas (Sherri) Owen; daughters, Lisa (Christopher) Schauer, Amy Sladek (Ernie); grandchildren, Alex, Courtney, Michael, Brandon, Jacob, Nicholas; mother, Carmel; and sister, Roberta Rogaliner. She was preceded in death by her father. Friends will be received 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Final Resting Place will be at Madison Memorial Cemetery on Arcola Road where a brief committal service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary