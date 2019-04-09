Home

Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fioritto Funeral Home
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 PM
Church of Saint Clare
5659 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH
Entombment
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
All Souls Cemetery
10366 Chardon Road
Chardon, OH
Rose Marie (Passanisi) Pishkula

Rose Marie Pishkula (nee Passanisi), age 78, beloved wife for 53 years of Edward; loving mother of Edward, Michael (Elizabeth), Andrew, Mary Ellen Liang (Ken); cherished grandma of Nicholas, Nathan and Jacob Pishkula, Joseph and Kathryn Liang; loving daughter of Joseph and Mary Passanisi (nee Grande) (both deceased); dearest sister of Frank Passanisi (deceased) (wife Diane Wheless) and Joyce Jesionowski.Entombment All Souls Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, 4/12, at the Church of St. Clare. Friends may call at the Fioritto Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (East of Richmond Rd.) Thursday 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
