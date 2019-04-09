|
Rose Marie Pishkula (nee Passanisi), age 78, beloved wife for 53 years of Edward; loving mother of Edward, Michael (Elizabeth), Andrew, Mary Ellen Liang (Ken); cherished grandma of Nicholas, Nathan and Jacob Pishkula, Joseph and Kathryn Liang; loving daughter of Joseph and Mary Passanisi (nee Grande) (both deceased); dearest sister of Frank Passanisi (deceased) (wife Diane Wheless) and Joyce Jesionowski.Entombment All Souls Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, 4/12, at the Church of St. Clare. Friends may call at the Fioritto Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (East of Richmond Rd.) Thursday 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019