Rose Marie Stachura (nee Ryan), age 92. Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Edward J. Stachura; dearest step-mother of Rosemarie Hajdasz (Tom), Patty Bauer (Steve), Robert West (Christine); loving step-grandmother of Kai Hayashi; dear sister of Elizabeth Ambrose (nee Ryan) (Frank), John Phillip Ryan (deceased) (Jeanne) and Philip A. Ryan Jr.; fond sister-in-law of Theresa (Tirabasso) Ryan; cherished aunt of Rose Marie Ambrose, Kathleen Griesmar (Martel), Timothy Ambrose, Owen Ambrose, and the late Grace Ambrose and Frankie Ambrose Jr., Beatrice Ferguson (Richard), Anna Schneider (Mark), Philip A. Ryan III (Jennifer); as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Marie, as she liked to be called, was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. A retired executive secretary for TRW, Marie enjoyed bowling, gardening and needlepoint. She was a humble and kind devout Catholic whose love, care and compassion will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard) Friday, January 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020