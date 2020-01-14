Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-7020
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
5252 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6850 Mayfield Rd.
Gates Mills, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Stachura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie (Ryan) Stachura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie (Ryan) Stachura Obituary
Rose Marie Stachura (nee Ryan), age 92. Beloved wife of 42 years to the late Edward J. Stachura; dearest step-mother of Rosemarie Hajdasz (Tom), Patty Bauer (Steve), Robert West (Christine); loving step-grandmother of Kai Hayashi; dear sister of Elizabeth Ambrose (nee Ryan) (Frank), John Phillip Ryan (deceased) (Jeanne) and Philip A. Ryan Jr.; fond sister-in-law of Theresa (Tirabasso) Ryan; cherished aunt of Rose Marie Ambrose, Kathleen Griesmar (Martel), Timothy Ambrose, Owen Ambrose, and the late Grace Ambrose and Frankie Ambrose Jr., Beatrice Ferguson (Richard), Anna Schneider (Mark), Philip A. Ryan III (Jennifer); as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Marie, as she liked to be called, was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend. A retired executive secretary for TRW, Marie enjoyed bowling, gardening and needlepoint. She was a humble and kind devout Catholic whose love, care and compassion will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Mass Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Schulte & Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (between Richmond and Brainard) Friday, January 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schulte Mahon-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -