|
|
Rose Mary Kirk, of Chardon, passed away August 24, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Cleveland, OH to the late George and Mary Kostelac. Rose was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a dedicated employee of Lincoln Electric for 50 years. Rose was compassionate, loving, and caring to all and everyone loved her in return. Rose is survived by her sisters, Mary Betarie, Mildred Wonderly, Barbara Kostelac (Antonio) Iorillo, and Veronica Harris (Manny Mallas); her significant other, David Schervish; step-children, grandson; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kostelac and Margaret Kostelac; former spouse, James Kirk; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George Kostelac and Joseph Kostelac; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Betarie, Norman Wonderly and James Harris. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Robert & William, 367 E. 260th St., Euclid, OH. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 27, 2019