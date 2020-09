Rose Snyder

Rose (Pudlowski) Snyder passed away August 27, 2020. She is survived by husband, Raymond Snyder Sr. Loving mother of Kris Wood (Jim), Mike Snyder (Barb), Melissa Zakelj (Tony), Raymond Snyder (Karen). Loving grandmother to Erica Zacharias, Chris Wood, Michael Snyder, Alescia Klick (Michael), Allison Beshears (Josh), Amanda Zakelj, Jack Zakelj, Liz Snyder, and Raymond Snyder. Great-grandma to Hannah, Jack, Emma, and Nate. Rose grew up in Cardale, PA, the daughter of Irene (Brosovich) and Walter Pudlowski. The oldest of seven, she was sister to Kathy, Joyce, Irene, Walter, Jean, and Susan. Rose moved to Cleveland and had a long career at Clark Control and GTE Sylvania. Rose later found happiness working at All Seasons restaurant and later Giant Eagle. Rose loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking, crafting, and doing good things for her family and anyone around her. A private celebration to be held at a later date.



