Rose Sparaino
1933 - 2020
Services for Rose Sparaino, age 86, of Perry, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Rose was the daughter of Phillip and Ann (Santora) Bellanco, born on September 12, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away August 4, 2020, at Divine Living in Madison. Rose retired from the Wickliffe City Schools as a secretary after many years of service. Rose is survived by her daughters, Deb McCann and Elena (Charles) Polito; grandchildren, Jessica McCann, Brandon Polito; great-grandchildren, Sydney McCann and Jordyn Walters, brother Ross (Carol) Bellanco. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Sam S. Sparaino on August 26, 2019.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
AUG
11
Service
11:00 AM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
