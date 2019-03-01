|
|
Roseann Miller (nee Pietrzak), 62, of Eastlake, passed away February 26, 2019 at her home.She was born September 1, 1956 in Cleveland.Roseann worked at Conn-Selmer for many years. She enjoyed board games, listening to audio books, and watching criminal law shows.Survivors include her companion, Norm Brennen; siblings, Ray (Barb) Pietrzak, Rich (Lori) Pietrzak, and Bobbie Lestock, and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Roseann in death are her parents, Steve and Sabina Pietrzak; siblings, Rita M., Steve, Ron, and Ralph Pietrzak; and brother-in-law, Randy Lestock.The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to conclude the gathering will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.Private family inurnment will be held at Mentor Cemetery at a later date.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019