Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Roseann (Pietrzak) Miller


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roseann (Pietrzak) Miller Obituary
Roseann Miller (nee Pietrzak), 62, of Eastlake, passed away February 26, 2019 at her home.She was born September 1, 1956 in Cleveland.Roseann worked at Conn-Selmer for many years. She enjoyed board games, listening to audio books, and watching criminal law shows.Survivors include her companion, Norm Brennen; siblings, Ray (Barb) Pietrzak, Rich (Lori) Pietrzak, and Bobbie Lestock, and many nieces and nephews.Preceding Roseann in death are her parents, Steve and Sabina Pietrzak; siblings, Rita M., Steve, Ron, and Ralph Pietrzak; and brother-in-law, Randy Lestock.The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service to conclude the gathering will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.Private family inurnment will be held at Mentor Cemetery at a later date.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
