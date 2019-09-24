Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Roseanne G. (nee Slone) Darnell, 53, of Ashtabula, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born April 20, 1966, on Ravenna, she had lived in Mentor before moving to Ashtabula three years ago. Roseanne was artistic, enjoyed painting rocks and giving them to people or leaving for others to randomly find, and was a great interior decorator. But most of all, she cherished the relationship she had with Jesus. She was the loving mother of Krystal J. (Phillip) Troglin, Nicholas S. Darnell and Timothy L. Darnell; cherished grandmother of Autumn Troglin, Scarlett Troglin and Ivy Troglin; sister of Matthew Slone, Mike Slone and Rick Slone; former wife of Jeff Darnell; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Roseanne was preceded in death by her parents, Thurl and Vergie (nee Lester) Slone; and siblings, Kelly and Kevin Slone. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
